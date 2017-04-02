Pratyusha Banerjee Was Not In A Live-In Relationship With Rahul Raj Singh, Claims Her Mother

Pratyusha's television friend Kamya Punjabi, who also released Pratyusha's short film, Hum Kuchh Na Kah Sakey, on April 1, was also there at the press meet and claimed that "if Rahul would have loved Pratyusha, he wouldn't have created controversy around her film".
A short clip from the press conference was also shared:
During the prayer meet, IANS reported that singer Harshdeep Kaur sang one of Pratyusha's favourite songs Jo Bheji Thi Dua and this made her mother to break down into tears. Thereafter, Pratyusha's mother said, "No one has an idea of the pain a mother goes through, my daughter whom I brought back home as baby, and later as a body... a dead body from hospital... how will I live my life with this memory? How? Who will call me 'Ma'?"
Kamya Punjabi shared a picture in the memory of her late actress-friend:
The movie was shot by Pratyusha few months before she hung herself to death in her Oshiwara home last year. Pratyusha Banerjee gained popularity when she starred in Balika Vadhu as Anandi. Three years later she quit the show and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa continued by Bigg Boss 7.
