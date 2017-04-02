Advertisement
Pratyusha Banerjee Was Not In A Live-In Relationship With Rahul Raj Singh, Claims Her Mother

Late actress Pratyusha Bnaerjee's mother has claimed on her first death anniversary that the actress was not in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh

  | April 02, 2017 18:17 IST (New Delhi)
  • "He created pressure on Pratyusha," Pratyusha's mother claimed
  • Pratyusha committed suicide on April 1, 2016
  • Kamya Punjabi released Pratyusha's short film on her death anniversary
The late television actress Pratyusha Banerjee's mother Soma Banerjee has claimed that her actress daughter was not in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Mrs Banerjee said at the press conference, which was held on April 1 i.e. on Pratyusha's first death anniversary, that Rahul Raj misled her daughter and started staying at her place. "Who is Rahul to Pratyusha? What was his relationship with my late daughter? They were not in a live-in relationship. After coming to Mumbai, my daughter was not in a live-in relationship, Rahul was staying with us. He conspired, separated our daughter from us, and then started staying at her place, calling it a live-in relation. He conspired, created pressure on my daughter and killed her," Soma Banerjee was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

Pratyusha's television friend Kamya Punjabi, who also released Pratyusha's short film, Hum Kuchh Na Kah Sakey, on April 1, was also there at the press meet and claimed that "if Rahul would have loved Pratyusha, he wouldn't have created controversy around her film".

A short clip from the press conference was also shared:



During the prayer meet, IANS reported that singer Harshdeep Kaur sang one of Pratyusha's favourite songs Jo Bheji Thi Dua and this made her mother to break down into tears. Thereafter, Pratyusha's mother said, "No one has an idea of the pain a mother goes through, my daughter whom I brought back home as baby, and later as a body... a dead body from hospital... how will I live my life with this memory? How? Who will call me 'Ma'?"

Kamya Punjabi shared a picture in the memory of her late actress-friend:
 
 

Ek saal ho gaye..... Pagal kahi ki... bas tu khush rehna yaara

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on



The movie was shot by Pratyusha few months before she hung herself to death in her Oshiwara home last year. Pratyusha Banerjee gained popularity when she starred in Balika Vadhu as Anandi. Three years later she quit the show and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa continued by Bigg Boss 7.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

