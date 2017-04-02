Pratyusha Banerjee's Short Film Hum Kuchh Kah Na SakeyReleased, Despite Stay Order

Watch the short film Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey here:
Kamya Punjabi along with Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey director, Neerushaa, and Pratyusha's parents held a press conference after the release of the movie. The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress there confirmed that the money from the short film "will go to Pratyusha's parents" only.
Just after the release of the trailer of the film, Rahul Raj claimed that Pratyusha never shot for any film. "What film is she talking about? How and when did she shoot this film with Pratyusha? I've a record of all of Pratyusha's activities in the months before I lost her. She was always with me. We went together to Ranchi and then to Goa. When did Pratyusha shoot this so-called film with Kamya?" DNA quoted Rahul as saying. Kamya later denied Rahul's allegation and told SpotboyE that: "Does it matter what he says? He floated a story in the media many months ago that he is sending me a legal notice because I have defamed him. That legal notice never reached me. What he says carries no weight at all. Frankly, I don't want to give Rahul any importance."
Pratyusha Banerjee started her career on the small screen in a supporting role in 2010 show Rakt Sambandh. The same year she was cast as Anandi in Balika Vadhu. Three years later she quit the show and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa continued by Bigg Boss 7. Pratyusha and Kmaya met each other on the reality show Bigg Boss.