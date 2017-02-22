Priyanka Chopra And Jake McLaughlin Are Trending Because Of This Quantico GIF

Take a look:
Ralex revealed! #Quanticopic.twitter.com/8EKvzu5s6U? Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) February 21, 2017
There are a few more Alex and Ryan moments shared by Quantico makers which talk about their relationship:
"I'll always love you." -Alex #Quanticopic.twitter.com/dELj1EvcNE? Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) February 21, 2017
"You should have it." - Alex and Ryan#Quanticopic.twitter.com/3LSzXDRPgw? Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) February 21, 2017
Priyanka Chopra headlines the cast of American thriller series Quantico, in which she plays the role of a FBI rookie (season 1) who graduated to CIA (season 2) bringing down the terrorists threating her country. The show also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Pearl Thusi and Blair Underwood.
Priyanka has twice won the People's Choice Award for her portrayal of Alex Parrish in Quantico.
Priyanka Chopra is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood film Baywatch in which she stars as principal antagonist Victoria Leeds.
In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 2016's Jai Gangaajal and has reportedly signed up for a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she collaborated for 2015 film Bajirao Mastani and who produced her in Mary Kom.