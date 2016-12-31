Priyanka Chopra To Present At The Golden Globe Awards. Yay

Woah!
Priyanka will present alongside Hollywood bigwigs like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Justin Theroux, Sophia Vergara, Mandy Moore and Zoes Aaldana and Brie Larson. This will be Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Priyanka retweeted the update from Golden Globes on Friday night:
We're also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/7n57woZ2EJ? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016
We are pleased to announce Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, & @TheSlyStallone as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/JIAjK17seN? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016
We are proud to announce @LauraDern, Sienna Miller, @amyschumer, and @RWitherspoon as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/C3YeOoMjx0? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016
We are pleased to announce @DrewBarrymore, Matt Damon, @violadavis, and @MiloVentimiglia as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/gzjEgRWBfx? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016
Priyanka has taken a break from her Quantico schedule and is back home for the holidays. At the moment, Priyanka can be spotted in the party destination Goa where she plans to let her hair down with family and friends in tow. It's New Year's eve after all! Sharing her plans with news agency PTI, Priyanka said: "My plan for New Year's Eve is to hang out with my friends and family. I'm going to be in Goa, India because I have a home there. So I intend to be awake into the wee hours of the night."
Priyanka has a very packed schedule after her winter holidays - she will get busy with the remaining portions of Quantico season 2. She will also be prepping for People's Choice Award, for which she has been nominated for the second time in a row, courtesy her performance as FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish on Quantico. Priyanka will also be gearing for the release of her Hollywood debut - the Baywatch movie. Baywatch features Priyanka Chopra as the main villain Victoria Leeds and also stars Dwayne Johnson. It releases on May 26.
While in India, Priyanka will zero in on two Bollywood films for next year, reported news agency PTI. Priyanka was at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai when she said: "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be."
Priyanka Chopra received her Padma Shri some months ago and has also ranked on the Forbes' list of the world's highest paid TV actresses this year. She has scored a place ahead of actors like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio on an iMDB list of the most popular celebrities of 2016.
Priyanka's last Bollywood project was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.
Meanwhile, the Golden Globe Awards 2017 will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Fallon at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on January 8 which will air in India the following day. (With PTI Inputs)