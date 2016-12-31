Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra To Present At The Golden Globe Awards. Yay

Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra will present alongside Hollywood bigwigs like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis

  | December 31, 2016 11:03 IST (New Delhi)
Golden Globes 2017

Priyanka Chopra twirled and twirled on the Emmys red carpet (courtesy: PriyankaFanClub)

2016 ensured that Priyanka Chopra is on top of the world! The 34-year-old actress is going places, literally. Priyanka Chopra, who is rocking the West with her TV show Quantico, made her debut as presenter at international award shows with this year's People's Choice Awards. She then sashayed down her way to the Oscars in March this year, when she made headlines for her red carpet debut in a stunning Zuhair Murad ensemble. Next up for Priyanka was the Emmy Awards, when she shared the stage with Hollywood heartthrob Tom Hiddleston, who twirled and twirled Priyanka and the cameras could not stop clicking. Now, Priyanka is all set to present at the Golden Globe Awards 2017.

Priyanka will present alongside Hollywood bigwigs like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Justin Theroux, Sophia Vergara, Mandy Moore and Zoes Aaldana and Brie Larson. This will be Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Priyanka retweeted the update from Golden Globes on Friday night:
 
 
 
 

Priyanka has taken a break from her Quantico schedule and is back home for the holidays. At the moment, Priyanka can be spotted in the party destination Goa where she plans to let her hair down with family and friends in tow. It's New Year's eve after all! Sharing her plans with news agency PTI, Priyanka said: "My plan for New Year's Eve is to hang out with my friends and family. I'm going to be in Goa, India because I have a home there. So I intend to be awake into the wee hours of the night."

Priyanka has a very packed schedule after her winter holidays - she will get busy with the remaining portions of Quantico season 2. She will also be prepping for People's Choice Award, for which she has been nominated for the second time in a row, courtesy her performance as FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish on Quantico. Priyanka will also be gearing for the release of her Hollywood debut - the Baywatch movie. Baywatch features Priyanka Chopra as the main villain Victoria Leeds and also stars Dwayne Johnson. It releases on May 26.

While in India, Priyanka will zero in on two Bollywood films for next year, reported news agency PTI. Priyanka was at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai when she said: "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be."

Priyanka Chopra received her Padma Shri some months ago and has also ranked on the Forbes' list of the world's highest paid TV actresses this year. She has scored a place ahead of actors like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio on an iMDB list of the most popular celebrities of 2016.

Priyanka's last Bollywood project was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe Awards 2017 will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Fallon at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on January 8 which will air in India the following day. (With PTI Inputs)
 

