Priyanka Chopra 'Will Be OK.' Actress Tweets After Being Treated For Concussion

Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can.much? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 15, 2017
After international sites began reporting that Priyanka had been hospitalised, the actress' representative said in a statement: "Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident and Priyanka will return to work after the weekend."
Quantico, now in its second season, stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, an FBI trainee wrongly accused of masterminding a terror attack after which she joins the CIA. The role has fetched her international acclaim and a People's Choice Award - she is also nominated for a second one this year. Priyanka is also regularly spotted on big ticket red carpets now, presenting a Golden Globe two weekends ago. Last year, she also presented at the Oscars and Emmys.
Priyanka Chopra has returned to the USA, where she is a temporary resident, after a well-earned winter break, some of which she spent in Goa. Her Hollywood debut, the film version of Baywatch opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, releases later this year. Priyanka stars as the main antagonist Victoria Leeds in a cast that also includes Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.
Priyanka Chopra has also announced she plans to sign two Bollywood films this year. She was last seen in 2016's Jai Gangaajal.