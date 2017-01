Ranbir Kapoor Replacing Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati? 'Rubbish,' He Says

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has dismissed reports that he's replacing senior star Amitabh Bachchan as host of TV game show. "Rubbish," Ranbir told NDTV. DNA reported yesterday that there was speculation about a possible change of guard on the game show, the ninth season of which is coming up. "Speculation is rife that Ranbir Kapoor, 34, will replace Amitabh Bachchan, 74, as the host of the upcoming season of," DNA reported. It also said actor Aditya Roy Kapur is being considered as well. Amitabh Bachchan made his TV debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati , which began airing in 2000. He has so far hosted seven seasons out of eight, with Shah Rukh Khan briefly stepping in for season 3.Last month, Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a Facebook chat with fans that a new season ofwas planned for 2017, with him as host. The last season of the show aired in 2014.is the Indian version of British game showThe first 'crorepati' winner of the series was Harshvardhan Nawathe of season 1, which aired in 2000.Amitabh Bachchan is among India's busiest actors. Last year, he appeared in the filmsandand is currently filming, the third instalment in Ram Gopal Varma'sseries. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in 2016 hit, hascoming up this year. He is also working on a superhero film titledand a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, in which he plays the title role.