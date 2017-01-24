Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Ranbir Kapoor Replacing Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati? 'Rubbish,' He Says

Ranbir Kapoor slammed the reports suggesting he's replacing Amitabh Bachchan in the show

  | January 24, 2017 17:13 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor had a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan's Bhoothnath Returns. (Image courtesy: @SrBachchan)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has dismissed reports that he's replacing senior star Amitabh Bachchan as host of TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. "Rubbish," Ranbir told NDTV. DNA reported yesterday that there was speculation about a possible change of guard on the game show, the ninth season of which is coming up. "Speculation is rife that Ranbir Kapoor, 34, will replace Amitabh Bachchan, 74, as the host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati," DNA reported. It also said actor Aditya Roy Kapur is being considered as well. Amitabh Bachchan made his TV debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati, which began airing in 2000. He has so far hosted seven seasons out of eight, with Shah Rukh Khan briefly stepping in for season 3.

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a Facebook chat with fans that a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was planned for 2017, with him as host. The last season of the show aired in 2014. Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian version of British game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The first 'crorepati' winner of the series was Harshvardhan Nawathe of season 1, which aired in 2000.

Amitabh Bachchan is among India's busiest actors. Last year, he appeared in the films Pink, Wazir and Te3n and is currently filming Sarkar 3, the third instalment in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj series. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has Jagga Jasoos coming up this year. He is also working on a superhero film titled Dragon and a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, in which he plays the title role.

Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati
  • He has so far hosted seven out of eight seasons
  • "Rubbish," said Ranbir Kapoor when asked if he's replacing Big B
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement