Ranbir Kapoor Replacing Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati? 'Rubbish,' He Says

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a Facebook chat with fans that a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was planned for 2017, with him as host. The last season of the show aired in 2014. Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian version of British game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The first 'crorepati' winner of the series was Harshvardhan Nawathe of season 1, which aired in 2000.
Amitabh Bachchan is among India's busiest actors. Last year, he appeared in the films Pink, Wazir and Te3n and is currently filming Sarkar 3, the third instalment in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj series. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has Jagga Jasoos coming up this year. He is also working on a superhero film titled Dragon and a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, in which he plays the title role.