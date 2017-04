Remember These Actors From Original TV Mahabharata? Here's A Refresher

Image (R) posted on Facebook by Raj Babbar

The announcement of a new megabuck adaptation of The Mahabharata has renewed the curiosity around B R Chopra's legendary adaptation of the epic for TV. While Mr Chopra's series was based on the traditionally accepted version of the text attributed to Ved Vyas, the new, to be made on a budget of Rs 1000 crore, will adapt MT Vasudevan Nair's critically acclaimed novel. The principal character of the novel is the third Pandav brother, Bheem, which will be played by south superstar Mohanlal . The film is touted to be a game changer in the big-budget projects segment of the film industry, just like B R Chopra's, which was (and still is) one-of-a-kind on the small screen. Though there have been attempts to re-adapt the epic, none matched the iconic status of B R Chopra's version, made at a time when Sunday mornings were dedicated to watching what Doordarshan had to offer. This, as everyone who grew up in the Eighties and early Nineties, was often a community activity.B R Chopra's series cast some famous names like Mukesh Khanna, Raj Babbar, Praveen Kumar and Rupa Ganguly but for many, the show became pretty much their identity. Mr Chopra'soriginally aired from 1988 to 1990. Here's a look at some of the members of the cast after almost three decades.Actor Raj Babbar started his Bollywood career with 1977 filmand starred in several popular films likeand. But his portrayal of Bharat in the television series is one of his most popular roles. Mr Babbar was last seen in Bollywood film. He joined politics in 1989 and is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand for the Congress.Actress Kiran Juneja started her small screen career with critically acclaimed showin 1987. The next year she took the role of Ganga in. She has also starred in supporting roles in films likeand. She is married todirector Ramesh Sippy.Bengali star Debashree Roy started her career in 1978 and, after a brief struggle, shot to acclaim with a role in Aparna Sen's. Though she was applauded for her performance, the film failed commercially. 1982 filmmade her a star. Debashree Roy was at the peak of her career when she signed up to play Satyavati in. Her career graph took a downward dip after 2008 and she was last seen in 2014 film. She was briefly married to Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee.After starring in several Bollywood films, actor Muukesh Khanna was cast as Bheeshma in. He later worked in other popular shows likeandand currently stars in TV seriesApart from, actor Girja Shankar was also a part of TV show. He has worked in several films like(1997),and was last seen in Punjabi filmActress Renuka Israni's claim to fame has been. After the show, she starred in small roles in films like, starring Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. She played the role of Sakshi Tanwar's mother inGufi Paintal made sure no one forgot the character of Shakuni for a long time. The actor has featured in small roles in films likeand. On television, he played the role of Mughal Emperor Humayun in 2013 showand currently stars inas Vishwakarma.Actor Puneet Issar will, perhaps, never shake off his controversial big screen role as antagonist opposite Amitabh Bachchan in(1983), when Big B suffered his infamous and near-fatal injury while filming a fight scene with his co-star. In the weeks that followed, Puneet Issar was demonised by Big B's adoring public while the star lay comatose in hospital. Amitabh Bachchan made a full recovery and so did Puneet Issar's career, although he was typecast as a villain - he played Duryodhan in the B R Chopra version of Mahabharata and was later cast as Parshuraam inredux, which aired in 2013 and was produced by Ekta Kapoor.On TV, he last appeared inseason 8 in 2014.was actor Pankaj Dheer's big break after which he starred in films likeand. His other popular television shows are, where he played Raja Shivdutt, King of Chunargarh, and. The actor, whose son Nikitin Dheer starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, currently plays a pivotal role in TV showB R Chopra'sremains actor Gajendra Chouhan's most recognized show in his body of work. In 2015, Mr Chouhan was controversially appointed the chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India. FTII students went on strike, citing Gajendra Chouhan's perceived lack of qualifications. His appointment was also widely criticized by celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Rishi Kapoor and director Kiran Rao.Actor Firoz Khan, popularly known by his screen name Arjun, starred in several films before landing the role of Arjun in. He's also worked in films likeand. He was last seen inBefore becoming Bheem for B R Chopra, Praveen Kumar was an athletics star, who won several championships in his field of discus throw. He won a silver medal in the 1966 Commonwealth Games and represented India at 1968 and 1972 Olympics.Apart from Bheem, he popularly portrayed Saaboo in theseries. In films, he was mostly cast as the villain's henchman or a goon. Praveen Kumar quit acting to become a politician.After losing from Aam Aadmi Party ticket in Delhi's Wazirpur constituency in the 2013 elections, he joined the BJP.Actress Rupa Ganguly debuted opposite Anil Kapoor in 1985 filmbut her ticket to fame was (like for many others). After that, she starred in acclaimed Bengali films like Gautam Ghosh'sand Rituparno Ghosh'sShe also starred in TV shows likeand, her last television appearance.Actor Surendra Pal played the role of Dronacharya inand later starred in several other television shows likeand. He currently stars inSurendra Pal has also played small roles in films likeandNitish Bharadwaj started his small and big screen career simultaneously. He featured in National Award-winning filmandat about the same time. He reprised the role of Krishna in 2014 TV showand was last seen in 2016 film. Nitish Bharadwaj also joined the BJP in 1996.Varsha Usgaonkar had a thriving career in Marathi films when she was cast as Uttara in the show. She's also known for her portrayal of Rani Laxmibai in 1990s series. She reprised the role years later in, starring Aamir Khan.She has also featured in Marathi television shows likeandActor Ayub Khan is the nephew of thespian Dilip Kumar. Ayub has starred in several films likeand, but he's mostly known for his roles on the small screen - from earlier shows liketoand. He currently stars inPradeep Rawat's first role was that of Ashwatthama in, after which he starred in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. He played the principal antagonist in Aamir Khan'sand Deva in, also starring Aamir. His upcoming film is Salman Khan'sGoga Kapoor played the role of a villain in most of the films he starred in - Amitabh Bachchan'sand, included. He played a negative role again inas well.andare a few other films he starred in. Goga Kapoor died in 2011 due to prolonged illness. He was 70.Comedian Paintal, brother of Gufi, is known for his roles in films like(1972),(1975),(1972) and. He was last seen in Hindi film, along with his son Hiten.Actor Rajesh Vivek starred inas Ved Vyas but before that, he played the role of Dr Rajendra Prasad in Gandhi (1982) and was also seen in. The actor also starred in TV showand in films likeand. He died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 66.Chetan Hansraj started as a child artiste inand later continued his TV career with. He worked in other popular Balaji television shows likeand. He was also a part of TV shows likeand