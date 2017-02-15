Rochelle Rao And Keith Sequeira Are Engaged. Here's The Story

I said YES!? Rochelle Rao (@RochelleMRao) February 14, 2017
Photo Credit: @ShannonZirkle
#keropic.twitter.com/gX3VkIYVlh
"He didn't realise that I knew, so I thought he was planning something that day itself because he must have found out from my friend that I had a clue. So when I got a message saying that he wanted me to come over, I got all dressed up because I thought he is going to cook me dinner, and propose, and going to be so cute... and I was all excited. I get to his house and he is sitting in his shorts, watching Bigg Boss, eating salad and I was like... okay, there is nothing romantic going on," Rochelle told Miss Malini.
And just when Rochelle got all worked up for messing up Keith's plan, "I thought maybe the way to do it is to just keep it real. So I decided that is the right time to propose... any time is as good as now, forget about all the romantic stuff... let's just do it the real way, the way our relationship has always been. And that's when I decided to propose to her," he told Miss Malini.
Rochelle Rao won the Miss India International title in 2012 and has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear factor apart from Bigg Boss . She also had a cameo in Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's film Fitoor.
Kieth Sequeira, 36 was married to actress Samyukta Singh from 2005 to 2011. He has worked in television shows like Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Diya Aur Bati Hum and Doli Armano Ki. He was also seen in 2013 film Sixteen and 2015 film Calendar Girls.