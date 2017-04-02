Ronit Roy Meets Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Co-Star Smriti Irani On A Flight

Check out the adorable picture shared by Ronit Roy on Twitter:
What are the chances??!!!? Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 1, 2017
So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight pic.twitter.com/un7eNOd3oc
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi won Smriti Irani five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress and four Indian Telly Awards. Smriti had fallout with producer Ekta Kapoor and had quit the show in June 2007. She was replaced by Gautami Kapoor. However, she made a comeback on the show after one year (May 2008) in a special episode.
Ronit Roy ventured into Bollywood after his success on television. He starred in 2010 movie Udaan, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. His performance in the film won him several Best Supporting Actor awards.
Ronit Roy later featured in films like - Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots, Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala, Anurag Kashyap's Ugly, BOSS and 2 States.
Ronit Roy was last seen in Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. He will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.