Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali's Vacation Pics Are Now Viral

From romantic captions to mushy pictures Ruslaan and Nirali have all types of romantic pictures on Instagram

  | February 22, 2017 15:14 IST (New Delhi)
Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali in Mauritius. (Image courtesy: ruslaanmumtaz)

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali's vacation pictures are giving relationship goals. The couple reached Mauritius a few days before Valentine's Day and have been posting some pretty spectacular pictures from the beach-side vacay. Ruslaan and Nirali both met while they were enrolled in Shaimak Dawar's dance classes and the couple got married in 2014. Three years later, Ruslaan and Nirali are very much in love and their Instagram diaries is proof enough. From romantic captions to mushy pictures Ruslaan and Nirali have all types of romantic pictures on Instagram. Ruslaan is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz, who has starred in several supporting roles in Bollywood films like Dhadkan, Krodh, Phool Aur Kaante and Saajan.

Here are pictures from Ruslaan and Nirali's vacation in Mauritius:
 
 

A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) on

 
 
 

A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) on

 
 

A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) on



Nirali also posted some pictures on her own Instagram account:
 
 

A post shared by Nirali M (@niralirm) on

 
 

A post shared by Nirali M (@niralirm) on

 
 

A post shared by Nirali M (@niralirm) on

 
 

A post shared by Nirali M (@niralirm) on


Ruslaan Mumtaz, 34, debuted in Bollywood 2007 film MP3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. he went on to star in films like Tere Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Karisma Kapoor's Dangerous Ishq and I Don't Luv.

After a not-so-successful Bollywood stint Ruslaan Mumtaz tried his luck on the small screen. He starred in TV soap Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara opposite Sangeeta Ghosh. The show aired from 2013-2014. After that Ruslaan starred in a few episodes of show s like Encounter, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Big F.

Ruslaan Mumtaz's second big break on television was Balika Vadhu in which he played the role of Krish. The show ended last year.

