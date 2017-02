Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali's Vacation Pics Are Now Viral

A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali's vacation pictures are giving relationship goals. The couple reached Mauritius a few days before Valentine's Day and have been posting some pretty spectacular pictures from the beach-side vacay. Ruslaan and Nirali both met while they were enrolled in Shaimak Dawar's dance classes and the couple got married in 2014. Three years later, Ruslaan and Nirali are very much in love and their Instagram diaries is proof enough. From romantic captions to mushy pictures Ruslaan and Nirali have all types of romantic pictures on Instagram. Ruslaan is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz, who has starred in several supporting roles in Bollywood films likeandHere are pictures from Ruslaan and Nirali's vacation in Mauritius:Nirali also posted some pictures on her own Instagram account:Ruslaan Mumtaz, 34, debuted in Bollywood 2007 film. he went on to star in films like, Karisma Kapoor'sandAfter a not-so-successful Bollywood stint Ruslaan Mumtaz tried his luck on the small screen . He starred in TV soapopposite Sangeeta Ghosh. The show aired from 2013-2014. After that Ruslaan starred in a few episodes of show s likeandRuslaan Mumtaz's second big break on television wasin which he played the role of Krish. The show ended last year.