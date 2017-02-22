Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali's Vacation Pics Are Now Viral

Here are pictures from Ruslaan and Nirali's vacation in Mauritius:
Nirali also posted some pictures on her own Instagram account:
Ruslaan Mumtaz, 34, debuted in Bollywood 2007 film MP3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. he went on to star in films like Tere Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Karisma Kapoor's Dangerous Ishq and I Don't Luv.
After a not-so-successful Bollywood stint Ruslaan Mumtaz tried his luck on the small screen. He starred in TV soap Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara opposite Sangeeta Ghosh. The show aired from 2013-2014. After that Ruslaan starred in a few episodes of show s like Encounter, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Big F.
Ruslaan Mumtaz's second big break on television was Balika Vadhu in which he played the role of Krish. The show ended last year.