Salman Khan Reportedly Producing TV Series On Wrestler Gama Pehelwan

"The story is set in Amritsar, Gama's home town, during the Partition. The show opens with a rioting scene and a few minutes into it, a 65-year-old Gama Pehalwan makes an entry," mid-day quoted the source as saying.
Salman Khan featured as wrestler in his last film Sultan (2016). The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor featured as Sultan Ali Khan, a Haryana-based wrestler in the film. Sultan was one of the highest grossing films of 2016 after Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is also a sports biopic.
Salman's brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan, who has featured with the actor in several films, will be playing the protagonist's part, reports mid-day. "Casting for future episodes is underway," the source added.
The actor has been a part of several television reality shows in the past. His last show as a host was Bigg Boss 10. Reportedly, Salman will also make a comeback on TV with Dus Ka Dum.
Salman Khan is currently filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Tubelight, Salman's first film of 2017, is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid. The film's teaser was released last week.