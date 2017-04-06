Sameksha Singh On Shilpa Shinde's Allegation Of Harassment: I Understand What She's Going Through

Shilpa, who played Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, had filed a police complaint in Mumbai, in which, she alleged that Mr Kohli called her "sexy and hugged her forcefully," reported mid-day. "Once make-up man Pinku Patwa saw him harassing me. Pinku was sacked the next day. When I spurned his advances, he sacked me from the show," Shilpa told mid-day.
Sameksha was seen in a pivotal role in Nikhil Advani's show P.O.W. She has done various Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi movies also. In an interview to Indian Express, she accused Binaifer of not paying her dues. "She used to tell me the channel cut the cost because the show didn't do well. On our sets as well, there used to be politics every day, our phones would get lost and then Binaifer would tell us to check in our co-actors' bag. She would make us fight. The men, surprisingly, were treated very well but the female actors got a bad treatment," Sameksha told Indian Express.
Meanwhile, Shilpa told mid-day that she had to face a tough time filing the case against the producers and the cops were insensitive towards her case.
Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer have filed a criminal defamation case against Shilpa. Binaifer told mid-day, "We've a strong case against her for the damages she caused; that figure runs into crores. But I have full faith in the judiciary; we will see her in court."