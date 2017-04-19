Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Nothing's Changed, You'll Be Happy To Know. Here's Proof

Watch the trailer of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai here:
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai features Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani and Arvind Vaidya.
In March, producer Jamnadas Majethia shared a post on Twitter confirming the comeback of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. In his tweet, he wrote: "Work in progress #sarabhai series to kick off by month end . Will be on hotstar."
In a recent interview with news agency IANS, the writer-creator of the show, Aatish Kapadia said that the characters of the show are inspired by 'real people.' He said: "Each character in the family is replete with their own distinct quirks, and trust me when I say that each of these characters is based on real people in my extended family. I play around with them in my head and then write the episodes, and if I feel like I'm having a blast, then I feel sure that the viewers will too."
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will be taking a seven year leap and new characters will be introduced in the show.
(With IANS inputs)