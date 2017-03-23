Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Sumeet Raghavan Says Characters In The Show Are 'Extremely Real'

Check out Mr Majethia's tweet:
Work in progress #sarabhai series to kick off by month end . Will be on hotstar pic.twitter.com/98RkfoczyK? JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) March 15, 2017
Last year in June, Mr Majethia had tweeted a picture with the star cast, where he wrote, "Some good news for fans on its way."
Sarabhai family at satish ji 's place.... Some good news for fans on its way pic.twitter.com/lHQ9JjkfoR? JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) June 29, 2016
Meanwhile, commenting on his look for the show, Sumeet Raghavan told IANS: "Well there is no change as far as my look is concerned." "We had a great time for the script reading. I mean what do you expect when the Sarabhais meet. Complete madness. Can't wait to start shooting," IANS quoted the actor as saying.
The show will be taking a seven-year leap and some new characters will be introduced, reported Mumbai Mirror. "It was public demand which finally compelled us to set aside everything else and concentrate on developing a quality script which lives up to the audience's expectations. Shooting will continue all through April. We are targeting a May release," Mr Majethia told Mumbai Mirror.
Sumeet Raghavan's castmates in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, Arvind Vaidya and Rita Bhaduri. It was telecasted from 2004 to 2006.
(With IANS inputs)