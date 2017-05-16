Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2: Everything Is The Same Yet Better Than Before

It is the new addition in the Sarabhai family - seven-year-old Arnab (for Maya) aka Guddu (for Monisha) - who stole our heart. Arnab/Guddu has all the defining characteristics of the Sarabhai family. Arnab/Guddu has Maya's sophistication, Indravadan's sense of humour, Sahil's sarcasm, and he doesn't mind Rosesh's poetry and loves to watch television with Monisha.
After a brief present day situation Sahil and Maya introduce the new series in which they say that everything has changed (Maya added: "Except for Monisha.") And that's true.
There are some overt changes, like the Sarabhais now live in two identical looking penthouses with spectacular interiors (Monisha's not so much), actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has replaced Shital Thakkar as Maya and Indravadan's daughter, Sonya and Dushyant has a new answer when asked, "How is Sonya?"
But the core (and the strength) of the show - its top notch comedy - remains intact. There's one slight change in the format of comedy though. The makers are now toying with the idea of adding double entendre and 'dirty jokes' and so far they've been handled it with care.
The makers kept their word and returned with a bang. Take a bow, Jamnadas Majethia.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2 stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Deven Bhojani stars as Dushyant while Arvind Vaidya plays Madhusudan.