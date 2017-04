Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Writer Aatish Kapadia Says Characters Inspired By His Family

Work in progress #sarabhai series to kick off by month end . Will be on hotstar pic.twitter.com/98RkfoczyK ? JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) March 15, 2017

The popular television showis all set to return after a gap of 11 years. The show will be broadcasted on the live streaming application Hotstar. In a statement news agency IANS, the writer and creator of the show, Aatish Kapadia said that the characters ofare inspired by the 'real people'. "Each character in the family is replete with their own distinct quirks, and trust me when I say that each of these characters is based on real people in my extended family. I play around with them in my head and then write the episodes, and if I feel like I'm having a blast, then I feel sure that the viewers will too," he said in a statement to IANS. Last month, producer Jamnadas Majethia confirmed on Twitter that popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will be back as a web series with its original star cast.The show will be taking a seven-year leap and some new characters will be introduced, reports Mumbai Mirror The original star cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai - Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly , Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, Arvind Vaidya and Rita Bhaduri - will return in the web series."The wisecracky and intelligent soul of the show will return exactly as our fans remember it, with more laughs and new stories", producer Jamnadas Majethia said in his statement to IANS.The CEO of Hotstar, Ajit Mohan added: "The buzz and love around the show was so strong that we had to bring it back".features a quintessential upper-class family in Mumbai. The show, broadcast from 2004 to 2006, received a positive response from the critics and public. It enjoyed one of the best TRPs for an Indian comedy show.(With IANS inputs)