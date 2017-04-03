Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Writer Aatish Kapadia Says Characters Inspired By His Family

Last month, producer Jamnadas Majethia confirmed on Twitter that popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will be back as a web series with its original star cast.
Work in progress #sarabhai series to kick off by month end . Will be on hotstar pic.twitter.com/98RkfoczyK? JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) March 15, 2017
The show will be taking a seven-year leap and some new characters will be introduced, reports Mumbai Mirror.
The original star cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai - Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, Arvind Vaidya and Rita Bhaduri - will return in the web series.
"The wisecracky and intelligent soul of the show will return exactly as our fans remember it, with more laughs and new stories", producer Jamnadas Majethia said in his statement to IANS.
The CEO of Hotstar, Ajit Mohan added: "The buzz and love around the show was so strong that we had to bring it back".
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai features a quintessential upper-class family in Mumbai. The show, broadcast from 2004 to 2006, received a positive response from the critics and public. It enjoyed one of the best TRPs for an Indian comedy show.
(With IANS inputs)