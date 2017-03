Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan May Finally Be Teaming Up - And Not For A Selfie

Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

Superstars Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan are all set to share the screen space for the first time. The duo is likely to come together for a television commercial, reports dnaindia . "Shah Rukh and Aamir will be part of thecampaign. The promo with Aamir, playing a Sardaarji is out and gaining rave reviews. It's a beautiful campaign. Now, as we all know, SRK will be hosting the Indian version of," a source told dnaindia . Star Plus' new TVC around theircampaign features Aamir Khan highlighting gender equality. Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have been a part of the film industry for over two decades and theactor recently shared their first selfie together, captioned: "Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night(sic)."Check out the adorable picture shared by Shah Rukh Khan here:Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's filmco-starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The 51-year-old actor portrayed the role of a bootlegger in the film. He is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's untitled venture along with Anushka Sharma. He is also committed to feature in Anand L Rai's next project.Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in 2016 movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Theactor had portrayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, father of wrestlers, Geeta and Babita. Aamir Khan will next feature in, directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by the actor and his wife, Kiran Rao. The film is scheduled for release on August 4.