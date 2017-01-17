Sherlock Trends: The Final Problem's Plot Twists Send Twitter Into Meltdown

"If you're not reading the subtext of this show, then hell mend you!" #sherlockpic.twitter.com/QEleYxefx8 ? dymm (@dymm__real) January 16, 2017

So. Sherlock... That happened. ? TomSka (@thetomska) January 17, 2017

I love his little smile as he's playing with Eurus. pic.twitter.com/nk2CImTrPL ? Sherlock of Baker St (@DetectiveShezza) January 16, 2017

Sherlock's season 4 has broke my heart really bad ? Rahaf (@Rahafthm) January 17, 2017

It's unhealthy and a step backwards for Sherlock to seemingly forgive someone who traumatised him as a child. #Sherlock#norbury ? Trish (@queer_anger) January 17, 2017