Sherlock Trends: The Final Problem's Plot Twists Send Twitter Into Meltdown

The first episode of Sherlock season 4 ended with Watson's wife Mary being shot dead. At the end of episode 2, it appeared that Watson himself may have been shot. The finale episode revealed that he had not but was in mortal peril, as we're several other Sherlock associates, and from a secret adversary - not James Moriarty but Eurus Holmes, the secret Holmes sister who Mycroft thought was safely locked away for life in a secure facility. Eurus is Moriarty times 10, sending her brothers down a rabbit hole laced with intricate death traps they have to negotiate by solving puzzles - and that's not the only big reveal on the episode.
Sherlock is trending everywhere. Fans reacted variously on social media:
"If you're not reading the subtext of this show, then hell mend you!" #sherlockpic.twitter.com/QEleYxefx8? dymm (@dymm__real) January 16, 2017
So. Sherlock... That happened.? TomSka (@thetomska) January 17, 2017
I love his little smile as he's playing with Eurus. pic.twitter.com/nk2CImTrPL? Sherlock of Baker St (@DetectiveShezza) January 16, 2017
Lord, this is messed up. #sherlock? Francesca (@feachme) January 17, 2017
Sherlock's season 4 has broke my heart really bad? Rahaf (@Rahafthm) January 17, 2017
It's unhealthy and a step backwards for Sherlock to seemingly forgive someone who traumatised him as a child. #Sherlock#norbury? Trish (@queer_anger) January 17, 2017
If this is the truly the end of Sherlock, then what a way to go, read one international headline yesterday.