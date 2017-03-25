Shilpa Shinde Accuses Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Producer Of Sexual Harassment

"Once make-up man Pinku Patwa saw him harassing me. Pinku was sacked the next day. When I spurned his advances, he sacked me from the show," Shilpa claimed in the FIR.
Shilpa Shinde told mid-day.com that she had a 'tough time' filing the case. "I went to the police station thrice this week with my lawyer. The cop, Mahesh Patil, was indifferent and insensitive."
Last year, Shilpa had accused the makers of 'mentally harassing' her. The actress even walked out of the sets of the show, quitting it abruptly.
Her exit from the show forced the production house to send a legal notice. They accused her of breach of contract. The producers sued her for Rs 12.5 crore because of the losses incurred due to her absence from the show. However, Shilpa claims that the production house still owes her Rs 32 lakh.
Refuting the claims made by Shilpa Shinde, producer Sanjay Kohli's wife, Binaifer told mid-day.com : "We've a strong case against her for the damages she caused; that figure runs into crores. But I have full faith in the judiciary; we will see her in court."