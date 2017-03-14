Shonali Bose Will Direct New TV Series Based On Novel About Delhi's Noveau Riche

Shonali Bose is the director of two acclaimed films - her 2005 feature Amu starred actress Konkona Sen Sharma and dealt with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots; her second film, Margarita, With A Straw, released in 2014 and starred Kalki Koechlin as a young woman with cerebral palsy who struggles with her sexuality. Amu won the National Award for Best feature Film In English. Margarita, With A Straw has won several awards on the festival circuit, including at the Toronto International Film Festival. Shonali Bose is also the co-producer and co-writer of 2012 film Chittagong.
Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have previously collaborated on projects like TV series Berlin Station. They have several high-profile productions coming up - Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, for Netflix; The Alienist, starring Daniel Bruhl and Dakota Fanning, for TNT; and 13 Reasons Why, based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher, for Netflix.