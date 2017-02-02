Shweta Tiwari Posts An Adorable Photo Of Her 'Angels' Palak And Reyansh

Shweta and Abhinav first met on the sets of their serial Jaane Kya Baat Hui and started dating after quite some time. Reyansh is the couple's first child. A dotting papa too posted an adorable message for their little bundle of joy on his birth.
Shweta began her career with Ekta Kapoor's Kaahin Kissii Roz. However, she became a household name after featuring as Prerna in Ekta's another TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with ex-husband Raja. The couple got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta also won controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4 and she later featured in Naaginn, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and was last seen in Begusarai.
Abhinav Kohli won India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 and later in TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, CID and Mano Ya Na Mano.