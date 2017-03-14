Siddharth Shukla, Dil Se Dil Tak Actor, Reportedly Storms Out Of Interview. Here's Why

The report in Spotboye also states that the producers were irked after he delayed one of the shooting schedules by two-and-half hours claiming his vanity van is smaller than that of Rashami's - he reportedly demanded to resume shooting only after getting a bigger van for himself. According to Spotboye , Siddharth also halted shooting complaining that his broken microwave in the vanity van be fixed. After complaints from the cast and crew of the show, the makers of Dil Se Dil Tak reportedly held a meeting with the top bosses of Colors, of which Siddharth chose not to be a part of.
Meanwhile, a replacement for Siddharth has already been zeroed in, reported TellyChakkar. Actor Manish Raisinghania has reportedly been roped in to play the male lead on the show. "After a hurried search the makers decided on finalising Manish, who is not only a good actor but has had a warm relationship with the channel when he worked with Sasural Simar Ka," TellyChakkar quoted a source as saying.
Siddharth Shukla has been part of TV shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He has hosted Season 6 of India's Got Talent and been part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He co-starred with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.