Sophie Turner 'Found Strength' In Maisie Williams, Her Game Of Thrones Co-Star

Of growing up together - which is also a reflection of their on screen characters - Sophie says, "And we've had the same struggles in terms of dealing with body image and puberty and growing up in the public eye. But I found my strength in her, and I think she found her strength in me," reported InStyle.
Meanwhile, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are all set to reprise their roles in Game Of Thrones Season 7. The show got fans and followers excited after it was revealed that the new season premieres in July. Singer Ed Sheeran is prepped for a cameo, in which he will share screen space with Maisie.
The sixth season of Game Of Thrones wrapped with Arya Stark, heading to Kings Landing to avenge the death of her family members. However, the new season is crucial for the two sisters as Arya is oblivious that Sansa is also headed for Kings Landing and so is their brother Jon Snow, a character famously played by Kit Harington.
The new season promises an epic battle for the throne between Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.