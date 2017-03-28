Sunil Grover, After Alleged Fight With Kapil Sharma, Says 'I'm A Little Lost, Need To Surrender Myself To Good Work'

In the post Sunil Grover did not mention Kapil Sharma, 35, or their altercation directly but said in a cryptic way: "Yes, I'm feeling a little lost at the moment and nervous too. Don't know what the future holds for me."
Read Sunil Grover's full post here:
Love only. pic.twitter.com/cJ7kRfGNBj? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 27, 2017
After the news of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's fight spread like wildfire, the former did not appear on the latter's television programme, The Kapil Sharma Show. Instead of the usual faces, the audience met comedians Raju Srivastava, Ahsaan Qureshi and Ratan Pal on the last episode which aired on Friday. The episode featuring the trio aired was booed on social media, who missed Dr Mashoor Gulati's hilarious antics. Fans appealed to Sunil Grover to "forgive Kapil Sharma" and return to the show:
#forgive@kapilsharmak9 please forgive kapil @whosunilgrover we all are waiting for you both to come back together on the kapil sharma show.? Mayank Jain (@MayankJ42) March 28, 2017
@WhoSunilGrover sir u r the best ,,i just watched the kapil sharma show because of you ,,plz come back sir .? Anand Kumar (@AnandKu07371381) March 28, 2017
On Facebook, Sunil Grover also announced a live event which would also reportedly feature Kiku Sharda and other actors. The show is scheduled for April 1 in Delhi. Meanwhile, actors Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra have also reportedly quit the show to support Sunil Grover.
Kapil Sharma had reportedly abused and physically manhandled Sunil Grover while the team was travelling in flight from Australia to Mumbai. After their altercation made headlines, Mr Sharma apologised to Mr Grover on Twitter saying: "Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) (sic)." Mr Grover replied saying: "Yes, you hurt me deeply. Start respecting human beings also apart from animals. You are the wittiest, and the best in your filed but don't act like a 'god'."