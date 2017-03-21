Sunil Grover Might Have Quit Kapil Sharma's Show After Alleged Fight

On Monday, it was reported that Mr Grover was on the brink of exiting the show. A source told mid-day that Mr Grover is "numbed" by his co-star's allegedly abusive behaviour. "Sunil is numbed by the way Kapil assaulted him during a flight from Melbourne, where they did a stage show. He was merely trying to calm down Kapil, who was drunk and hurling abuses at another team member, Chandan (Prabhakar)," mid-day quoted the source as saying.
Kapil Sharma wrote a lengthy Facebook post on Monday admitting that he 'argued' with Sunil Grover and downplaying the alleged assault as a 'family matter.' In the post, Mr Sharma addressed Mr Grover as his 'elder brother' and wrote: "We spend a lot of time together rather than our families and sometime it happens in family. It's our family matter. We will sort this out."
The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars were on a flight together on their way back from Melbourne. An eyewitness told Bollywood Life, "Without any provocation, Kapil pounced on Sunil Grover. We saw Kapil loudly abusing Sunil. Sunil kept quiet, probably thinking that Kapil would calm down after the outburst. But Kapil got more aggressive. His loud abuses could be heard right across the flight cabin. He then physically assaulted Sunil. That's when all hell broke loose. The flight attendants rushed to the spot. They wanted to handcuff Kapil in order to restrain him. To his credit Sunil stood by his unruly colleague and asked the cabin crew to overlook his drunken behaviour."
Speaking to mid-day, a source revealed that Mr Grover reportedly asked Mr Sharma to stop hurling abuses in the presence of other passengers but he was ignored. "A female passenger asked Kapil to keep quiet, so Sunil told him, 'Paaji tussi gaali mat do'. But, he got provoked and started abusing him. Sunil also got angry and stood up, but the other members stopped him. He then walked to the economy class where Kapil chased and hit him," mid-day quoted the source as saying.
This is not the first time Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have clashed. Sunil Grover quit Kapil Sharma's previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil because of payment issues.