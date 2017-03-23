Sunil Grover, Please Don't Go, Begs Twitter After Reports He's Quit Kapil Sharma's Show

The likelihood of this has alarmed Twitter, which is using the hashtag #GetBackKapilSunil to demand that The Kapil Sharma Show continues as is.
@WhoSunilGrover@KapilSharmaK9 happyness is not something that u? Ashraf (@ashrafraahi) March 23, 2017
Get in life
happyness is
Something that u bring to life #GetBackKapilSunilpic.twitter.com/jX9RmB8ysZ
#GetBackKapilSunil? KAFILA (@Kafila06) March 22, 2017
Please Come Back together again You complete each other pic.twitter.com/CCtsPLvoma
U know Sunil's character like Guthi,Doctor,RinkuBhabhi etc r vry famous.? Shikhar Dhawan_ (@shikharDhawann) March 22, 2017
Bt wt abt Kapil,
Infact Sunil is better comedian #GetBackKapilSunil
Diff B/w Love & Friendship Is Friendships Don't Have Breakups. #GetBackKapilSunil We Love U & Want U To Stay Together Forever? Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 22, 2017
RT If You Too pic.twitter.com/rToOVCQYO8
Some are using the hashtag as a reproach to Kapil Sharma.
Don't #GetBackKapilSunil until Kapil Sharma realise value of co-stars.? Swati Sinha(@MeSwati001) March 22, 2017
TKKS is running only bcz of Kapil is Kapil biggest illusion.#GetWell
Kapil your behaviour was very bad. Without Sunil, Chandan, Ali etc. Your show is nothing & U r nothing. #Arrogant#GetBackKapilSunil? Alia Bhatt (@Miss_AliaBhatt) March 22, 2017
Twitter has almost unanimously backed Sunil Grover in the bust-up. A few sporadic tweets, however, support Mr Sharma, describing his alleged behaviour as an 'unintentional mistake' and urging that he not be 'demonized.'
Several news portals report emphatically that Sunil Grover has quit The Kapil Sharma Show, never to return - unlike when he exited previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil but did rejoin the cast of the new comedy series. This much is known - Mr Grover did not record the episode that was shot this week and neither did some of the other actors. However, it's unclear whether this was a form of protest or if the actors were simply not required for the episode. Each member of the show is under contract.
Kapil Sharma has apologised to Sunil Grover on Twitter. Mr Grover subsequently tweeted him an emotional post warning Mr Sharma not to 'act like God.' There has been silence from both actors ever since, as well as from Sony, which airs The Kapil Sharma Show.