Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Sunil Grover Returning To TV With Kapil Sharma Show Co-Stars. Details Here

Sunil Grover is all set to make an appearance on reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar and his co-stars of The Kapil Sharma Show - Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, will also join him onstage

  | May 03, 2017 10:05 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover and Raveena Tandon on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakaar

Highlights

  • The episode will air on May 7
  • Sunil Grover will also host a live show in Ahmedabad later this month
  • Kapil Sharma is accused of hitting Sunil Grover during a fight
Ace comedian Sunil Grover is back on television. Mr Grover is all set to make an appearance on reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar on May 7, and his co-stars of The Kapil Sharma Show - Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, will also join him onstage. Sunil Grover will feature as Dr Mashoor Gulati, the character he also used to play on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sabse Bada Kalakaar is judged by actors Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. Sunil Grover had a fight with Kapil Sharma, the host of the comedy show, after which, he quit the show. Kapil Sharma, allegedly drunk, had reportedly hit Sunil Grover with a shoe on a flight from Australia to Mumbai.

Here are some pictures from the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar:
 
sunil grover

Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar

 

sunil grover

Sunil Grover and Raveena Tandon on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar

 
ali asgar

Ali Asgar and Boman Irani on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar


Sunil Grover will also host a live show in Ahmedabad later this month with his 'comedy family.' The details of the show were shared by the comedian on Facebook.
 
 
 

The viewership of Kapil Sharma's show dipped enormously after Sunil Grover left the show. The embattled show is now reportedly being replaced by Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum due to falling TRP's. However, a confirmation on this regard hasn't yet been issued by the makers of the show or the channel. After Sunil Grover's exit, comedian Raju Srivastava and Upasna Singh, who has been a part of the show earlier, were casted in.

Few weekends ago, Kapil Sharma's show completed its centennial episode. Though Sunil Grover is in no mood to return, he said that he'll always be grateful to the platform.

Meanwhile, the show was accused of plagiarism in a fresh controversy. Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly accused the makers and Kiku Sharda of plagiarising his jokes and running them on their show. Later, Kiku Sharda issued a clarification and told TOI, "We are a big team and brainstorm before every episode. Someone cracked this joke and we made it a part of the script. It is possible that the same idea came to our writers, or maybe they had heard it somewhere. It is not that we do not use popular SMS or WhatsApp jokes. We can't keep track of who cracked what joke and when."
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement