Sunil Grover Returns But Not For The Kapil Sharma Show

Thank U Sir! It was an honour for me to share the esteemed stage with you. Looking forward to this mind blowing finale on Sony tv tonight. https://t.co/S70zVEoJ1l? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2017
Here's Sonu Nigam's tweet:
Always have adored @WhoSunilGrover. .More As a human. This performance in Idol Finale, that we partially shot last night, is Epic. God bless https://t.co/iS2gZqQl6S? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 1, 2017
Here's a glimpse of what's going to go down on the Indian Idol Grand Finale.
Rinku Bhabhi #IndianIdolGrandFinale ki shaam ko aur bhi mazedaar bana dengi. Dekhna mat bhuliyega kal raat 8 baje.https://t.co/MCgqpBGDEq? Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 1, 2017
On Saturday, Sunil was accompanied by his colleague Kiku Sharda for a live performance in the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Delhi. Sunil, who performed as Dr Mashoor Gulati, another character from Kapil's show said the he's "overwhelmed" with all the love. "Thank you Delhi for making me feel so special. I am overwhelmed with your love. Thanks for taking out time and passing your love to me."
Sunil, who has already confirmed he will not return on Kapil's show, said that he is looking forward to films. "I don't have any movie right now but I want to do some good movies." Earlier in March, Sunil addressed his fans in a note on social media and confessed to being "a little lost," and that he "wants to surrender to good work, good people who acknowledge intentions genuinely."
Sunil made an exit from The Kapil Sharma Show after an alleged fight with the show host. An allegedly drunk Kapil Sharma abused Sunil physically and verbally a flight back from Melbourne. Kapil attempted to tone down the altercation with an apology of sorts on Twitter, which Kapil responded to with the words: "You hurt me deeply."
Meanwhile, there's a noticeable dip in the popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show with more dislikes than likes on YouTube for the episodes shot after Sunil Grover's exit. Comedian Raju Srivastava has joined Kapil Sharma's show but as a new entry and not as Sunil's replacement, he confirmed. Sunil's The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar have also reportedly quit the show in support of the actor.
Sunil Grover had also opted out of Kapil Sharma's previous TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil over payment issues.