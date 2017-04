Sunil Grover Reveals Future Plan After Double Dhamaka Weekend

After a live performance in New Delhi on April 1 and a fabulousepisode, comedian Sunil Grover has proved he's here to stay , with or without- actually without. "I've always been attached to the idea of performing live. Now I am more convinced than ever that there is a lot to be explored in the live medium," Sunil Grover, 39, told DNA . The comedian played the roles of Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Kapil Sharma's show until their hugely publicized fallout. Mr Grover'sgig was a part of his contract with the channel and not due to. As for the Delhi gig, Mr Grover told DNA that was planned before his fallout with Kapil Sharma."We got a full house and an enthusiastic crowd. I can't tell you how grateful I am for the love I've received," said Mr Grover talking about his Delhi Show, where his co-star of, Kiku Sharda also joined in. "This show was planned long before the entire episode (the controversy with Kapil) happened. I've been performing live for years now. That won't change," DNA quoted him as saying.But going live, doesn't mean television is not an option for Sunil Grover. "I haven't given up television. In fact, I had a lot of fun shooting for thefinale this weekend," he told DNA In March, Kapil Sharma, 36, allegedly verbally abused Sunil Grover and hit him with a slipper on a flight while travelling from Melbourne to Mumbai. After the reports of their mid-air fight went viral, Mr Sharma apologized to Mr Grover in on Twitter. Sunil Grover cold shouldered him saying he must not act like 'God.' After Mr Grover's exit, Kapil Sharma signed comedian Raju Srivastav and according to a Mid-Day report his show has been given one month extension by the channel.