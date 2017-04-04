Sunil Grover Reveals Future Plan After Double Dhamaka Weekend

"We got a full house and an enthusiastic crowd. I can't tell you how grateful I am for the love I've received," said Mr Grover talking about his Delhi Show, where his co-star of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda also joined in. "This show was planned long before the entire episode (the controversy with Kapil) happened. I've been performing live for years now. That won't change," DNAquoted him as saying.
But going live, doesn't mean television is not an option for Sunil Grover. "I haven't given up television. In fact, I had a lot of fun shooting for the Indian Idol 9 finale this weekend," he told DNA.
In March, Kapil Sharma, 36, allegedly verbally abused Sunil Grover and hit him with a slipper on a flight while travelling from Melbourne to Mumbai. After the reports of their mid-air fight went viral, Mr Sharma apologized to Mr Grover in on Twitter. Sunil Grover cold shouldered him saying he must not act like 'God.' After Mr Grover's exit, Kapil Sharma signed comedian Raju Srivastav and according to a Mid-Day report his show has been given one month extension by the channel.