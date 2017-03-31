Advertisement
Sunil Grover's Back On TV But Not On The Kapil Sharma Show. Details Here

Sunil Grover was shooting for a different show for the channel which airs The Kapil Sharma Show

  | March 31, 2017 09:49 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Sunil Grover)

Comedian Sunil Grover after quitting The Kapil Sharma Show after a fallout with the show's boss, is back on Sony TV, which airs the show. Sunil Grover was spotted on the sets of a music reality show which airs The Kapil Sharma Show. A source told Mid-Day: "Sunil was definitely on a Sony TV set, like many have reported. However, it was for the shoot of an Indian Idol episode. He is still under contract with the channel." Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on Kapil Sharma's show.

Earlier, there were reports that Sunil Grover is working with Kapil Sharma on a skit but the actor denied the rumours saying: "It's all a lie," reports Mid-Day. Sunil Grover also confirmed that he is not in talks with any other channel for a new comedy show: "At present, I am focusing on live shows and nothing else. I am also not talking to any other channel," reported Mid-Day.

Recently in a lengthy twitter post addressed to his fans, The 39-year-old actor said that he doesn't know what the future has in store for him and thanked his fans for their love. "I am non-existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate," Sunil wrote. "I want to surrender myself to good work, good people who acknowledge my intentions genuinely," he added. Meanwhile, the actor has a live gig scheduled in Delhi for April 1.

Read Sunil Grover's post here:
 

Kapil Sharma had reportedly abused and physically manhandled Sunil Grover while the team was travelling in flight from Australia to Mumbai.

Sunil Grover has also starred in films like Gabbar is Back and Baaghi.

 

