Sunil Grover's Cryptic New Instagram Post Is Begging For A Caption

After the fight, Kapil Sharma took Twitter's help to apologise to Sunil Grover. He said 'sorry' and added that he's 'upset' too. However, Grover, in his reply claimed that now he has realised that the 'show belongs to Kapil Sharma and he has the power to throw out anybody.' He also advised Mr Sharma not to 'act like God.'
For those who have missed it, here's Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's post.
Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017
From a friend, with love @KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/2c7uQ5jqH5? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 21, 2017
Mr Sharma's actions also prompted his other castmates like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar to boycott the show. However, as it is said, the show must go on, Kapil Sharma included comedian Raju Srivastava in his cast. After Sunil Grover's, exit, the viewership of The Kapil Sharma Show has reportedly dipped enormously.
Sunil Grover is best known for playing Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show while he featured as Gutthi in Comedy Nights With Kapil. He recently collaborated with actress Sunny Leone to provide the commentary for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).