Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Teriya Magar Is The Winner Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Teriya Magar was presented the trophy by Salman Khan. She also received prize money of Rs 30 lakh

  | January 22, 2017 16:09 IST (New Delhi)
Teriya Magar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Teriya Magar poses with the trophy

After six months of hard work and dedication, Teriya Magar won the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 title, leaving behind popular contestants Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari. Teriya and her dance partner Aryan Patra took home the winning trophy and cash prize worth Rs 30 lakh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity dance reality show, judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde. The finale episode also had actor Hrithik Roshan, who came over to promote his upcoming film Kaabil. Salman Yusuff Khan was became the first-runner up while Shantanu Maheshwari was declared the second-runner up. The winner announcement was held at Bigg Boss sets. Teriya Magar was presented the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy by Salman Khan.
 
teriya magar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Salman Khan presents the trophy to Teriya and her dance partner


Teriya, 14, who hails Nepal became a household name after she won another dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Champs.

The evening also witnessed some performances by the judges and Hrithik Roshan. The actor shook a leg with the show's judges Jacqueline, Karan, Farah and Ganesh to his song You Are My Sonia. On winning the show, Teriya Magar said, "Words can't begin to describe what Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa means to me. Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today, it has brought me to a new destination." She thanked choreographer Rishikaysh and dance partner Aryan for standing by her.
 
teriya magar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Teriya performs on the show


Teriya had joined the competition mid-way as a wildcard contestant. She was eliminated initially, but returned. Farah Khan called her the 'Comeback Queen' of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa because of her spectacular performances. Teriya, and her dance partner Aryan always impressed everyone with their different dance forms.
 
hrithik roshan

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Hrithik performs with Farah and Ganesh


Hrithik shared the fond memories of his first song Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, which was choreographed by Farah. Later, Farah and Ganesh joined Hrithik on stage and the trio danced to Its Magic and Ek Pal Ka Jeena.
 

Highlights

  • Teriya defeated Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari
  • She entered the show as a wildcard contestant
  • Hrithik Roshan came to promote Kaabil
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement