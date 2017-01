Teriya Magar Is The Winner Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Salman Khan presents the trophy to Teriya and her dance partner

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Teriya performs on the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Hrithik performs with Farah and Ganesh

After six months of hard work and dedication, Teriya Magar won thetitle, leaving behind popular contestants Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari. Teriya and her dance partner Aryan Patra took home the winning trophy and cash prize worth Rs 30 lakh.is a celebrity dance reality show, judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde. The finale episode also had actor Hrithik Roshan , who came over to promote his upcoming film. Salman Yusuff Khan was became the first-runner up while Shantanu Maheshwari was declared the second-runner up. The winner announcement was held atsets. Teriya Magar was presented thetrophy by Salman Khan.Teriya, 14, who hails Nepal became a household name after she won another dance reality showThe evening also witnessed some performances by the judges and Hrithik Roshan. The actor shook a leg with the show's judges Jacqueline, Karan, Farah and Ganesh to his song. On winning the show, Teriya Magar said, "Words can't begin to describe what Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa means to me. Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today, it has brought me to a new destination." She thanked choreographer Rishikaysh and dance partner Aryan for standing by her.Teriya had joined the competition mid-way as a wildcard contestant. She was eliminated initially, but returned. Farah Khan called her the 'Comeback Queen' ofbecause of her spectacular performances. Teriya, and her dance partner Aryan always impressed everyone with their different dance forms.Hrithik shared the fond memories of his first song, which was choreographed by Farah. Later, Farah and Ganesh joined Hrithik on stage and the trio danced toand