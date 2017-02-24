The Kapil Sharma Show: Why Govinda's Wife Sunita Kept Pics Of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra When Pregnant

"Sunita mentioned that when she was pregnant, she used to have the pictures of the two Bollywood stars. Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Sidhu and everyone present on the set could not hold their laughter," a source from The Kapil Sharma Show told news agency IANS.
The eventful episode of The Kapil Sharma Show also featured a surprise guest - actor Shakti Kapoor, with whom Govinda has co-starred in over 40 films, made an impromptu appearance and took some fun pictures:
Govinda, who was the top actor in the Nineties, married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. Their daughter Tina has appeared in two Bollywood films.
Govinda, 53, makes a self-produced comeback in new film Aa Gaya Hero, which released today. Star of such '90s blockbusters as Hero No 1, Coolie No 1 and Raja Babu, the actor's film career slid after he shifted focus to politics in 2004. Govinda joined the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha. He quit four years later, amid stiff criticism for inactivity in his constituency and prolonged absences from Parliament.
Last seen in supporting roles in films like Happy Ending and Kill Dil, Govinda now plays the lead again in Aa Gaya Hero.
(With inputs from IANS)