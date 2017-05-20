Trending: Barun Sobti's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Teaser. Seen Yet?

Advertisement
Barun Sobti is back with a new season of his hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The teaser of the show was released recently

  | May 20, 2017 19:10 IST (New Delhi)
Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti in a still from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 (Courtesy: StarPlus)

Highlights

  • Barun Sobti stars opposite Shivangi Tomar in the new season
  • He is making a comeback to television after five years
  • Barun was last seen in Tanhaiyan, a web series
Television star Barun Sobti is back with a new season of his hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The teaser of the show was released recently. This is the third season of the show, Barun played the lead role of Arnav Singh Raizada, a businessman in season one, opposite Sanaya Irani. The teaser of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, shows Barun in a rugged look, walking in a desert, carrying a guitar. One thing that hasn't changed from season one to three, is his anger. Barun is making a comeback to television after five years. Shivani Tomar stars opposite the actor in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

Watch Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 teaser:
 

After Barun quit television, he starred in films such as Main Aur Mr. Riight and Dry Dreams, a short films. He is currently awaiting the release of Satra Ko Shaadi Hai and 22 Yards. Barun was also seen in Tanhaiyan, a web series, opposite actress Surbhi Jyoti.

Of the show, Barun's former co-star Sanaya said, "I am really looking forward to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an amazing friend even today. Now that he's back on TV, I'm really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season," reports news agency IANS.

Barun Sobti is also known for shows like Shraddha, Dill Mill Gayye and Baat Hamari Pakki.
 

 

