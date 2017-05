Trending: Barun Sobti's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Teaser. Seen Yet?

Television star Barun Sobti is back with a new season of his hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon . The teaser of the show was released recently. This is the third season of the show, Barun played the lead role of Arnav Singh Raizada, a businessman in season one, opposite Sanaya Irani. The teaser of, shows Barun in a rugged look, walking in a desert, carrying a guitar. One thing that hasn't changed from season one to three, is his anger. Barun is making a comeback to television after five years. Shivani Tomar stars opposite the actor inWatchteaser:After Barun quit television, he starred in films such asand, a short films. He is currently awaiting the release ofand. Barun was also seen in, a web series, opposite actress Surbhi Jyoti.Of the show, Barun's former co-star Sanaya said, "I am really looking forward to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an amazing friend even today. Now that he's back on TV, I'm really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season," reports news agency IANS.Barun Sobti is also known for shows likeand