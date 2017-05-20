Trending: Barun Sobti's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Teaser. Seen Yet?

Watch Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 teaser:
The wait is over... #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Coming Soon @BarunSobtiSayspic.twitter.com/yrabswnPOj? STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 19, 2017
After Barun quit television, he starred in films such as Main Aur Mr. Riight and Dry Dreams, a short films. He is currently awaiting the release of Satra Ko Shaadi Hai and 22 Yards. Barun was also seen in Tanhaiyan, a web series, opposite actress Surbhi Jyoti.
Of the show, Barun's former co-star Sanaya said, "I am really looking forward to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an amazing friend even today. Now that he's back on TV, I'm really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season," reports news agency IANS.
Barun Sobti is also known for shows like Shraddha, Dill Mill Gayye and Baat Hamari Pakki.