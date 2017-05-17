Trending: Radhe Maa Returns - As Actor. Details Of Her Debut Here

Mr Handa added that Radhe Maa faced the cameras without hesitation. "She was spontaneous and co-operative. It was easy because she was playing herself. The result has turned out to be good," Bombay Times quoted Ramman Handa as saying.
The shoot of the web series No Casting No Couch Only Ouch? took place at Radhe Maa's bungalow, reports Bombay Times.
Radhe Maa's real name is Sukhvinder Kaur. Two years ago, she became the subject of several controversies - pictures of her wearing a red minidress went viral, a dowry harassment case was filed against her, and allegations of misconduct were made by reality show contestant Dolly Bindra. Radhe Maa was eventually not named in the dowry case for lack of evidence. Little has been heard of her since then - until now.