TV Actors Manish Naggdev And Srishty Rode Engaged

TV actors Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode got engaged in a private ceremony recently. Their engagement was attended by family and close friends. In a recent interview to timesofindia , Manish Naggdev spoke about his engagement. He said: "We wanted to keep it brief and simple; some good wine and food. Though we'd planned to have our roka on Valentine's Day, our family pandit said the following day was more auspicious." The couple had been dating for three years and are likely to get married later this year. "It hasn't been fixed yet, but it will be mostly by the end of this year. Till then, we are trying to spend some quality time together. I won't say that we understand each other completely, but the journey of knowing each other has been quite interesting. The more I get to know her, the more I fall for her," Manish Naggdev told timesofindia Manish Naggdev posted a picture on Instagram post his engagement with Srishty Rode, captioned: "15 Feb 2017.(sic)"Check out the adorable pictures of the couple here:Manish Naggdev is known for his role in shows like -as Adarsh Thakur andas Shashank Kamble, whereas Srishty Rode is known for her role inand. Manish and Srishty had met each other through a mutual friend. The duo also share the same birth date - September 24.Srishty Rode was last seen in TV showand Manish Naggdev was last seen in