Vir Das' Donald Trump Jokes On Conan O'Brien Are Now Trending

A short man meets an incredibly tall one! I'm on @TeamCoco tonight on TBS! Tune in at 11/10c! #CONANpic.twitter.com/BujJESz937 ? Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 26, 2017

So I met apu and chief wiggum :-) and as we know, they are both one of the funniest men out there! @HankAzaria@TeamCocopic.twitter.com/HA6rZfX9sR ? Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 26, 2017

To those asking.



I say Ladies and Gentlemen when I'm nervous. I was :-)



And yes. Conan is very very cool and very very very tall :-) ? Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 26, 2017

Dear @thevirdas , so very proud and happy for you. Conan and Azaria are giants! Felt so good to see you holding your own with them. #WIN ? Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 26, 2017

Comedian Vir Das made his American TV debut onand absolutely killed it. Vir, who was invited to Conan because of his new Netflix show Abroad Understanding , had the crowd ROFL in his five-minute segment in which he skewered his own accent (with a reference to' character Apu Nahaseemapetilon - more about that below), the colour of his skin, arranged marriages, and, but of course, POTUS. "You guys are complaining too much. 'I didn't vote for this guy and now I've got to live with him.' To you Americans, that's a president. To most Indian's that's a marriage. Donald Trump is your arranged marriage," he joked. The video of Vir Das' Conan appearance has been doing the rounds of social media and has been watched over one lakh times.Backstage, Vir also met actor Hank Azaria - the voice of Apu and other characters from. Vir posted photos of himself with Conan and Hank, who was on the same episode.This is what Vir Das tweeted later about his Conan experience:Vir Das' jokes went down a treat with Twitter. Here's whatactor Siddharth had to say about Vir's work:Vir Das'is part of the Netflix Original Stand-Up Comedy Series, which has commissioned works by Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Bo Burnham, Chris Tucker, Jen Kirkman.Here's what people are saying about Vir Das' show:Apart from his stand-up comedy, Vir Das is also an actor and has starred in films such asand. He was last seen in a small role in Bollywood film, starring Ajay Devgn, and in a leading role in 31st October , with Soha Ali Khan.