Vir Das' Donald Trump Jokes On Conan O'Brien Are Now Trending

Vir Das absolutely killed it with his jokes on US president Donald Trump on Late Night With Conan O'Brien

  | April 27, 2017 11:52 IST (New Delhi)
Vir Das

Vir Das on Late Night With Conan O'Brien. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  • "Donald Trump is your arranged marriage," joked Vir Das
  • Vir met Hank Azaria, whose character from The Simpsons he invoked
  • Vir Das' new show Abroad Understanding is now available on Nextflix
Comedian Vir Das made his American TV debut on Late Night With Conan O'Brien and absolutely killed it. Vir, who was invited to Conan because of his new Netflix show Abroad Understanding, had the crowd ROFL in his five-minute segment in which he skewered his own accent (with a reference to The Simpsons' character Apu Nahaseemapetilon - more about that below), the colour of his skin, arranged marriages, and, but of course, POTUS. "You guys are complaining too much. 'I didn't vote for this guy and now I've got to live with him.' To you Americans, that's a president. To most Indian's that's a marriage. Donald Trump is your arranged marriage," he joked. The video of Vir Das' Conan appearance has been doing the rounds of social media and has been watched over one lakh times.

Watch Vir Das' gig:
 


Backstage, Vir also met actor Hank Azaria - the voice of Apu and other characters from The Simpsons. Vir posted photos of himself with Conan and Hank, who was on the same episode.
 
 

This is what Vir Das tweeted later about his Conan experience:
 

Vir Das' jokes went down a treat with Twitter. Here's what Rang De! Basanti actor Siddharth had to say about Vir's work:
 

Vir Das' Abroad Understanding is part of the Netflix Original Stand-Up Comedy Series, which has commissioned works by Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Bo Burnham, Chris Tucker, Jen Kirkman.

Here's what people are saying about Vir Das' show:
 
 

Apart from his stand-up comedy, Vir Das is also an actor and has starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Revolver Rani. He was last seen in a small role in Bollywood film Shivaay, starring Ajay Devgn, and in a leading role in 31st October, with Soha Ali Khan.

 

