Vir Das' Donald Trump Jokes On Conan O'Brien Are Now Trending

Watch Vir Das' gig:
Backstage, Vir also met actor Hank Azaria - the voice of Apu and other characters from The Simpsons. Vir posted photos of himself with Conan and Hank, who was on the same episode.
A short man meets an incredibly tall one! I'm on @TeamCoco tonight on TBS! Tune in at 11/10c! #CONANpic.twitter.com/BujJESz937? Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 26, 2017
So I met apu and chief wiggum :-) and as we know, they are both one of the funniest men out there! @HankAzaria@TeamCocopic.twitter.com/HA6rZfX9sR? Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 26, 2017
This is what Vir Das tweeted later about his Conan experience:
To those asking.? Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 26, 2017
I say Ladies and Gentlemen when I'm nervous. I was :-)
And yes. Conan is very very cool and very very very tall :-)
Vir Das' jokes went down a treat with Twitter. Here's what Rang De! Basanti actor Siddharth had to say about Vir's work:
Dear @thevirdas , so very proud and happy for you. Conan and Azaria are giants! Felt so good to see you holding your own with them. #WIN? Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 26, 2017
Vir Das' Abroad Understanding is part of the Netflix Original Stand-Up Comedy Series, which has commissioned works by Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Bo Burnham, Chris Tucker, Jen Kirkman.
Here's what people are saying about Vir Das' show:
God Damn this looks great! Congrats @thevirdas! https://t.co/XHvpYerD3z? Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 26, 2017
This is huge. Congratulations Vir! https://t.co/KZJs4Tonuh? Rohan (@mojorojo) April 26, 2017
Apart from his stand-up comedy, Vir Das is also an actor and has starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Revolver Rani. He was last seen in a small role in Bollywood film Shivaay, starring Ajay Devgn, and in a leading role in 31st October, with Soha Ali Khan.