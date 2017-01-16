Why Kishwer Merchant's Wedding Ring Is Upsetting Her

#kiah the worst jewellery store ever .. pls do not buy jewellery from here .. the quality and the service is horrible.. no sentimental value? Kishwer (@KishwerM) January 12, 2017
#kiah within a mnth of my marriage the diamond fell off twice.. they took bk the ring for 10 days..&they dnt care.. do not shop at kiah? Kishwer (@KishwerM) January 12, 2017
Before that, Kishwer posted a picture of what appears to be the ring, looking intact:
Kishwer Merchant, 35, married Suyyash Rai, 27, after a courtship of some six years. The couple first met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Kahaani and then together appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 9.
Ahead of their marriage, Kishwer was trolled for marrying a younger man. She was apparently referred to as 'aunty' by a troll on Instagram, prompting a powerful defence from Suyyash who wrote: "How can you? If you can't write good, don't. But at least don't write bad."
Kishwer Merchant is best known for her work in Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar. She is currently features in Brahmarakshas and Suyyash Rai is prepping for his music album's release. He was also seen in Brahmarakshas recently as a cop.