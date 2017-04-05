Will Sunil Grover Return To Kapil Sharma's Show? He Says Money Won't Tempt Him

Here's his tweet:
My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can't be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2017
Sunil Grover left the previous show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, over alleged payment issues.
Last weekend, Mr Grover performed live in New Delhi and appeared on the finale of Indian Idol 9. He received tweets from several admirers, among them crircketer Rahul Sharma, singer Aditi Singh Sharma and producer Ashvini Yardi.
Paaaji we love u always @WhoSunilGrover? Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 2, 2017
@WhoSunilGrover YOU are way beyond a superstar !! There must be more words created to describe your talent. Endless love to you, always.? Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) April 2, 2017
Do hope that wasn't the last of Dr.Gulati we saw on Indian Idol today..@WhoSunilGrover u r just fabulous? Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) April 2, 2017
Kapil Sharma, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, allegedly ranted at his team while drunk on a plane from Melbourne and turned on Sunil Grover when he intervened. Eyewitnesses have claimed to various news portals that Mr Sharma railed at Mr Grover and hit him with a shoe.
As it snowballed into a headline-grabbing controversy, Kapil Sharma first posted a Facebook note claiming he 'argued' with Sunil Grover, then tweeted him an apology. Mr Grover tweeted back a lengthy response warning his co-star about 'acting like God.'
The Kapil Sharma Show has added comedian Raju Srivastava to its line-up now and its contract with TV channel Sony has reportedly been extended by a month.