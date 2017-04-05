Will Sunil Grover Return To Kapil Sharma's Show? He Says Money Won't Tempt Him

My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can't be the only reason to do something, or not to do something. ? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2017

Paaaji we love u always @WhoSunilGrover ? Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 2, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover YOU are way beyond a superstar !! There must be more words created to describe your talent. Endless love to you, always. ? Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) April 2, 2017

Do hope that wasn't the last of Dr.Gulati we saw on Indian Idol today..@WhoSunilGrover u r just fabulous ? Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) April 2, 2017