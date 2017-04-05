Advertisement
Will Sunil Grover Return To Kapil Sharma's Show? He Says Money Won't Tempt Him

Sunil Grover tweeted: My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity

  | April 05, 2017 15:35 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati in Indian Idol 9

  • Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show after an altercation
  • He's performed live and appeared on Indian Idol ever since
  • Money can't be the only reason to do something, said Sunil Grover
Will comedian Sunil Grover return to The Kapil Sharma Show, which he exited after allegedly being assaulted by the man who headlines the series? If he does, it certainly won't be because of the higher salary that rumours says he's been offered. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old comic wrote in a tweet: "My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can't be the only reason to do something or not to do something." Sunil Grover is believed to have quit the comedy series on which he played the characters Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi after an alleged altercation with colleague Kapil Sharma on a flight some weeks ago.

Here's his tweet:
 

Sunil Grover left the previous show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, over alleged payment issues.

Last weekend, Mr Grover performed live in New Delhi and appeared on the finale of Indian Idol 9. He received tweets from several admirers, among them crircketer Rahul Sharma, singer Aditi Singh Sharma and producer Ashvini Yardi.
 
 
 

Kapil Sharma, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, allegedly ranted at his team while drunk on a plane from Melbourne and turned on Sunil Grover when he intervened. Eyewitnesses have claimed to various news portals that Mr Sharma railed at Mr Grover and hit him with a shoe.

As it snowballed into a headline-grabbing controversy, Kapil Sharma first posted a Facebook note claiming he 'argued' with Sunil Grover, then tweeted him an apology. Mr Grover tweeted back a lengthy response warning his co-star about 'acting like God.'

The Kapil Sharma Show has added comedian Raju Srivastava to its line-up now and its contract with TV channel Sony has reportedly been extended by a month.

 

