Yes, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi Are Dating

Mohsin further added that the couple hasn't yet been on a date and Shivangi's "innocence" made him fall for her. He told TOI, "We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven't gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule." He added, "We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."
Currently, the couple is shooting for their on screen wedding sequence in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra, who played Shivangi's on screen brother Naksh, revealed that he's dating his co-star Kanchi Singh.
Before featuring as Naira Singhania in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi worked in many TV series and also appeared in Begusarai while Mohsin Khan made his debut Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He also worked as the main lead in Dream Girl.