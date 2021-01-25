Advertisement
Make Way For Newlyweds Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

January 24, 2021 23:17
  01

    Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla
    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a private wedding in Alibaug on Sunday evening. After making the paparazzi and fans wait with bated breath, the newlyweds briefly made an appearance outside the wedding venue.

  02

    Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla
    Natasha Dalal was every bit stunning in a Manish Malhotra wedding ensemble.

  03

    Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla
    Varun, for his part, wore a Kunal Rawal creation.

  04

    Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla
    Varun Dhawan, like the gentleman he is, helped Natasha Dalal navigate the venue in her wedding trousseau.

  05

    Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla
    Varun and Natasha returned to the wedding venue, but not without bidding good bye to the paparazzi.

  06

    Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla
    Congratulations, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal!

