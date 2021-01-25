Make Way For Newlyweds Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal
January 24, 2021 23:17
Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a private wedding in Alibaug on Sunday evening. After making the paparazzi and fans wait with bated breath, the newlyweds briefly made an appearance outside the wedding venue.
Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla Natasha Dalal was every bit stunning in a Manish Malhotra wedding ensemble.
Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla Varun, for his part, wore a Kunal Rawal creation.
Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla Varun Dhawan, like the gentleman he is, helped Natasha Dalal navigate the venue in her wedding trousseau.
Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla Varun and Natasha returned to the wedding venue, but not without bidding good bye to the paparazzi.
Source: Photo: Varinder Chawla Congratulations, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal!