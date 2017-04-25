Akshay Kumar Says He Was Considered Action Star, Not Actor, For 10 Years

In the 1990s, Akshay Kumar was well known for his performance in action movies like the Khiladi film series, Waqt Hamara Hai, Mohra, Elaan, Suhaag, Sapoot and Jaanwar. "I became what I am today because of action. I am thankful to all the stuntmen, fight choreographers. I did a lot of stunts myself but you (stuntmen) taught me," the Housefull 3 actor told PTI.
Akshay Kumar, who recently launched a special insurance scheme for all stunt artistes working in Hindi film industry, said that he's is 'grateful' to his stunt choreographers as he has never injured himself during an action scene. "Nothing like that has happened so far. All my bones are intact because my stunt choreographers have always been good. They took special care and I truly believe that a stunt choreographer is one who looks after the actor, stunt boys and makes sure the stunt gets completed safely," PTI quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.
The Boss actor is currently busy shooting for R Balki's Padman, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Shivam Nair's Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu. His other upcoming projects are -Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and 2.0.
(With PTI inputs)