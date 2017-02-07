Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2: Censor Board Chief Defends Film, Says "Cannot Be Over Sensitive"

Bombay High Court appointed a three-member committee of experts to look into an allegation that certain scenes in the Subhash Kapoor-directed film are "defamatory to the lawyers' profession and would be contempt of court." Jolly LLB 2 is releasing on February 10 and the makers have accepted the Bombay High Court's demand to make four cuts along with a fresh certification. Earlier, the film's producers Fox Stars Studio had petitioned the Supreme Court to over-rule Bombay High Court's order, however, they withdrew their plea on Tuesday.
Mr Nihalani said that a film must not be judged by its trailer. "Those claiming that Jolly LLB 2 insults the judiciary, have not seen the film. They've only seen the trailers. And these are not a true measure of a film's content. Very often, filmmakers voluntarily delete portions shown in the trailers before submitting the film to us at the CBFC. Many times, the content in the trailers on the digital format are not what you get to see in the film. Please note, the trailers on the digital platform are not certified by the CBFC. The trailers on the internet are not a reliable source to judge the content of the film. Only the trailers seen in movie theatres are certified by the CBFC," he told IANS.
Mr Nihalani said that a disclaimer placed at the start of the film, "puts an end to all allegations. We at the CBFC are a responsible organisation. We are proud of doing our job, because we know we ensure that no disrespect is caused to any community, religion, culture or individual."
Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.
