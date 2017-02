Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2: Censor Board Chief Defends Film, Says "Cannot Be Over Sensitive"

Pahlaj Nihalani, the chief of Central Board of Film Certification defended Akshay Kumar's upcoming filmand told news agency IANS that one cannot be "over sensitive" about every comment made in a film. Mr Nihalani's remarks comes after the makers of Jolly LLB 2 withdrew their plea from the Supreme Court and accepted the Bombay High Court's order to release the film with the suggested four cuts. Mr Nihalani believes that once the CBFC clears a film, all objections thereafter should be overruled. "See, at the end of the day it's just a film, not a documentary.(there will be some amount of fictionalisation). We cannot be over-sensitive about every comment or situation in a film. If we judge films according to our individual sensitivities, there will be no cinema left. Subhash Kapoor will have to makeand Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be left with only his Padma Shri," he told IANS.Bombay High Court appointed a three-member committee of experts to look into an allegation that certain scenes in the Subhash Kapoor-directed film are "defamatory to the lawyers' profession and would be contempt of court." Jolly LLB 2 is releasing on February 10 and the makers have accepted the Bombay High Court's demand to make four cuts along with a fresh certification. Earlier, the film's producers Fox Stars Studio had petitioned the Supreme Court to over-rule Bombay High Court's order, however, they withdrew their plea on Tuesday.Mr Nihalani said that a film must not be judged by its trailer. "Those claiming thatinsults the judiciary, have not seen the film. They've only seen the trailers. And these are not a true measure of a film's content. Very often, filmmakers voluntarily delete portions shown in the trailers before submitting the film to us at the CBFC. Many times, the content in the trailers on the digital format are not what you get to see in the film. Please note, the trailers on the digital platform are not certified by the CBFC. The trailers on the internet are not a reliable source to judge the content of the film. Only the trailers seen in movie theatres are certified by the CBFC," he told IANS.Mr Nihalani said that a disclaimer placed at the start of the film, "puts an end to all allegations. We at the CBFC are a responsible organisation. We are proud of doing our job, because we know we ensure that no disrespect is caused to any community, religion, culture or individual."is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.(With IANS inputs)