Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar's Film To Be Screened Only After Four Cuts

Advocate Ajay Kumar Waghmare had filed a petition before the bench and demanded removal of the word 'LLB' from the film and cut certain shots which portrayed lawyers in bad light. According to the PTI report, following Monday's decision, a fresh certificate would be issued to the film by the CBFC. The Supreme Court had on February 3 kept the plea, filed by the film producer, pending and asked them to go to the Bombay High Court for relief.
Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 features the actor as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Jolly is a small-time lawyer, who wants to make a name in the field of criminal law. Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 film Jolly LLB. Akshay earlier said that he is very grateful to Arshad to show him the way of doing a film like this.
Jolly LLB 2 stars Annu Kapoor as the antagonist lawyer opposite Akshay while Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Sundendralal Tripathi. Huma Qureshi features as Pushpa Pandey, Akshay's wife. The film releases on February 10.
(With PTI inputs)