Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional After Daughter Shweta Hosts A Surprise Dinner

Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek was out for vacation in Dubai with his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. They returned last night. The Bachchan trio was photographed at the airport:
Big B was overwhelmed after the family get-together and wrote on his blog: "Sitting out in the ambience of the open air 'angan' of the house, it is divine and so filled with emotion. Daughters are very special and mine, Shweta, must be the most beautiful in the world. Daughters are the best."
"The care attention and the special feel for the evening, has been taken over by Shweta and she has built a wonderful occasion out of nothing. Just as she said, knowing that the family was all away over the new year in different directions, she felt it only too right to prepare an evening such as this - moving, emotional and so admirable," he said.
Mr Bachchan was recently in Delhi to shoot for a promotional video for his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda's factory. He also interacted with his grandchildren - Navya Naveli and Agastya - while "working" at the factory. Big B, as usual, shared pics:
T 2485 - To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law's factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !! pic.twitter.com/EUijqXKW5W? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2016
Amitabh Bachchan won a National Award last year for his role in courtroom drama film Pink. his upcoming films are Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan.