Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Anil Kapoor Is Not Harshvardhan's Go-To Guy For Relationship Advice

"I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social," said Harshvardhan's star father Anil Kapoor

  | June 05, 2017 17:29 IST (New Delhi)
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor wants Harshvardhan to "loosen up"

Highlights

  • 'In general, I'm very comfortable around women,' said Harshvardhan
  • 'I want him to loosen up,' Anil Kapoor added
  • Harshvardhan is reported to be dating Sara Ali Khan
Harshvardhan Kapoor, who features on the cover of GQ India's June edition with father Anil Kapoor, says he prefers not taking relationship advice from the 60-year-old actor. "That's too personal. I'm very private (in these matters)," said Harshvardhan, reported news agency IANS. The one-film-old actor is rumoured to be dating Sara, Saif Ali Khan's daughter - the two are often spotted hanging out together in Mumbai. Meanwhile, in another interaction with IANS, Mr Kapoor said he wants Harshvardhan to be more frequent at social gatherings. "I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social," said Harshvardhan's star father, reported IANS.

However, Harshvardhan revealed growing up with sisters has helped his otherwise introvert persona. "In general, I'm very comfortable around women because of the amount of time I've spent with my mother and two sisters. I'm a laid-back guy - I don't ask too many questions and I'm not overbearing," IANS quoted him as saying. Actress Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor had both joined Bollywood ahead of Harshvardhan.

Talking about Harshvardhan's career decisions, Mr Kapoor said: "I'm protective because I feel Harsh is still naive. Like for example, he'll say no to very big filmmakers. I hope they understand that he really wants to work with them and means well, but he's not ready to do those films. I wish he'd at least spoken to me before. But it's fine. That's his decision," reported IANS.

Harshvardhan made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's period drama Mirzya. He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's next film, titled Bhavesh Joshi.

(With IANS inputs)
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement