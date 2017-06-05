Anil Kapoor Is Not Harshvardhan's Go-To Guy For Relationship Advice

However, Harshvardhan revealed growing up with sisters has helped his otherwise introvert persona. "In general, I'm very comfortable around women because of the amount of time I've spent with my mother and two sisters. I'm a laid-back guy - I don't ask too many questions and I'm not overbearing," IANS quoted him as saying. Actress Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor had both joined Bollywood ahead of Harshvardhan.
Talking about Harshvardhan's career decisions, Mr Kapoor said: "I'm protective because I feel Harsh is still naive. Like for example, he'll say no to very big filmmakers. I hope they understand that he really wants to work with them and means well, but he's not ready to do those films. I wish he'd at least spoken to me before. But it's fine. That's his decision," reported IANS.
Harshvardhan made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's period drama Mirzya. He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's next film, titled Bhavesh Joshi.
(With IANS inputs)