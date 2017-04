Arpita Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Salman Khan

.@beingsalmankhan A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Salman Khan's sister Arpita shared an adorable throwback picture with the 51-year-old actor on social media. In the picture, Arpita can be seen embracing Salman Khan. The heartwarming picture shared by her also features Sohail Khan in the background with glasses and long hair. As we all know, Salman Khan is a doting big brother and he made sure that Arpita Khan's wedding with Ayush Sharma was a grand affair. Arpita was adopted by Salim Khan when she was very little. She is the youngest of the five Khan siblings. Recently, the entire Khan family was in Maldives to celebrate Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's son, Ahil's first birthday . Her Instagram page was filled with pictures of the birthday bash.See the lovely throwback picture shared by Arpita Khan Sharma below:Salman Khan was last seen in 206 movieco-starring Anushka Sharma. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned approximately Rs 584 crore worldwide and became the fourth highest grossing Indian film of all time.On February 7, Salman Khan finished shooting for Kabir Khan's. The film also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead role.marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in films such as -andCurrently, theactor is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar'sopposite Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel to 2012 film, will see Salman Khan reprise the role of Tiger.