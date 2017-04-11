Arpita Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Salman Khan

See the lovely throwback picture shared by Arpita Khan Sharma below:
Salman Khan was last seen in 206 movie Sultan co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned approximately Rs 584 crore worldwide and became the fourth highest grossing Indian film of all time.
On February 7, Salman Khan finished shooting for Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The film also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead role. Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in films such as - Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Currently, the Dabangg actor is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, will see Salman Khan reprise the role of Tiger.