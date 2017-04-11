Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Arpita Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Salman Khan

Salman Khan's sister Arpita shared a heartwarming picture with the 51-year-old actor on social media in which she can be seen embracing him. Sohail Khan can also be seen in the background

  | April 11, 2017 23:19 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Arpita photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Arpita Khan)

Highlights

  • Arpita is the youngest of the five Khan siblings
  • Arpita Khan got married to Ayush Sharma in 2014
  • Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan's sister Arpita shared an adorable throwback picture with the 51-year-old actor on social media. In the picture, Arpita can be seen embracing Salman Khan. The heartwarming picture shared by her also features Sohail Khan in the background with glasses and long hair. As we all know, Salman Khan is a doting big brother and he made sure that Arpita Khan's wedding with Ayush Sharma was a grand affair. Arpita was adopted by Salim Khan when she was very little. She is the youngest of the five Khan siblings. Recently, the entire Khan family was in Maldives to celebrate Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's son, Ahil's first birthday. Her Instagram page was filled with pictures of the birthday bash.

See the lovely throwback picture shared by Arpita Khan Sharma below:
 
 

.@beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on



Salman Khan was last seen in 206 movie Sultan co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned approximately Rs 584 crore worldwide and became the fourth highest grossing Indian film of all time.

On February 7, Salman Khan finished shooting for Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The film also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead role. Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in films such as - Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Currently, the Dabangg actor is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, will see Salman Khan reprise the role of Tiger.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement