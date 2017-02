Ayesha Takia Has a Message For Haters After Getting Trolled

A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

Ayesha Takia strikes back. The actress was trolled mercilessly after she attended the launch of an eatery in Mumbai with her husband Farhan Azmi in Mumbai. Her pictures went viral and the Internet like always had an opinion. Twitter shared her pictures and memes and said that her lips look swollen and her face looked plastic. Ayesha Takia, who has worked in films likeand Dor, gave a subtle reply to trolls on Friday via an Instagram post, in which she quoted Dita Von Teese: "You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's going to be somebody who hates peaches." She also posted a selfie and gave an indirect message to body-shamers: "We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF. (sic)"Ayesha Takia's cryptic replies to trolls:Here are pictures of Ayesha Takia from Wednesday's event:And Twitter trolls did this:Ayesha Takia debuted in Bollywood within 2004. She won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004 for her performance in the film. She took up critically acclaimed films likeand featured in blockbuster films like. She's also starred in films likeandAyesha Takia is married to Farhan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. She hasn't featured in a film since she got married in 2009. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Mikail, in December 2013.