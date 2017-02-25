Advertisement
Ayesha Takia Has a Message For Haters After Getting Trolled

Ayesha Takia was trolled by the Internet after she made an appearance at an event in Mumbai. Twitter thinks she looked different

  | February 25, 2017 13:07 IST (New Delhi)
Ayesha Takia strikes back. The actress was trolled mercilessly after she attended the launch of an eatery in Mumbai with her husband Farhan Azmi in Mumbai. Her pictures went viral and the Internet like always had an opinion. Twitter shared her pictures and memes and said that her lips look swollen and her face looked plastic. Ayesha Takia, who has worked in films like Wanted and Dor, gave a subtle reply to trolls on Friday via an Instagram post, in which she quoted Dita Von Teese: "You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's going to be somebody who hates peaches." She also posted a selfie and gave an indirect message to body-shamers: "We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF. (sic)"

Here are pictures of Ayesha Takia from Wednesday's event:
 
Ayesha Takia in Mumbai

 
Ayesha with her husband Farhan Azmi


And Twitter trolls did this:
 
 
 

Ayesha Takia debuted in Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004. She won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004 for her performance in the film. She took up critically acclaimed films like Dor and featured in blockbuster films like Wanted. She's also starred in films like Pathshala, Fool N Final and Socha Na Tha.

Ayesha Takia is married to Farhan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. She hasn't featured in a film since she got married in 2009. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Mikail, in December 2013.

  • Ayesha Takia said one should be proud in their own skin
  • "We live in a world of judgments and bullying," wrote Ayesha Takia
  • Ayesha Takia starred in films like Wanted and Dor
 

