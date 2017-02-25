Ayesha Takia Has a Message For Haters After Getting Trolled

Ayesha Takia's cryptic replies to trolls:
Crazzzy long arm me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF #ayeshatakia
Here are pictures of Ayesha Takia from Wednesday's event:
And Twitter trolls did this:
Ayesha Takia before surgery?
2. The Plastic Surgeon
Ayesha Takia after surgey
Plastic Surgery Could Be Disaster Ayesha Takia Proved It..?
Wonder why Ayesha Takia aspired to become a cross between Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner.
Ayesha Takia debuted in Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004. She won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004 for her performance in the film. She took up critically acclaimed films like Dor and featured in blockbuster films like Wanted. She's also starred in films like Pathshala, Fool N Final and Socha Na Tha.
Ayesha Takia is married to Farhan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. She hasn't featured in a film since she got married in 2009. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Mikail, in December 2013.