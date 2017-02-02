Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer: Varun Dhawan Wants To Be Alia Bhatt's Suitable Boy

The trailer starts with Badrinath Bansal's introduction and we know right there that he's naive and will make us laugh a lot. Enter Vaidehi, and Badri is smitten. He tries to woo her but in vain. Vaidehi is an educated and wants a "PQM" (in matrimonial advert words). Badri is nowhere near Vaidehi's expectation but he wants to prove the contrary to her.
The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania invokes the Nineties with the revamped version of 1989 film Thanedaar's song Tamma Tamma Loge. The song was picturized on Madhuri Dixit. Like almost everyone Karan Johar-film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania uses the popularity of an earlier chartbuster and we have no complaints.
Without much ado, watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. The film produced by Dharma Productions will hit the screens on March 10.