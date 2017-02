Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer: Varun Dhawan Wants To Be Alia Bhatt's Suitable Boy

The trailer of upcoming Bollywood filmwill remind you of its predecessorat many levels. It's super fun, cute and extremely colourful like the 2014 film, but it has a fresh story. Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt return as the lead pair and Shashank Khaitan returns to the director's chair in the Karan Johar-backed film.was modelled on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol'swith the hero having a tough time to impress his beloved's father. In Badri's (Varun Dhawan) case he couldn't impress his, Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt).The trailer starts with Badrinath Bansal's introduction and we know right there that he's naive and will make us laugh a lot. Enter Vaidehi, and Badri is smitten. He tries to woo her but in vain. Vaidehi is an educated and wants a "PQM" (in matrimonial advert words). Badri is nowhere near Vaidehi's expectation but he wants to prove the contrary to her.The trailer ofinvokes the Nineties with the revamped version of 1989 film's song. The song was picturized on Madhuri Dixit. Like almost everyone Karan Johar-film,uses the popularity of an earlier chartbuster and we have no complaints.Without much ado, watch the trailer ofalso stars Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. The film produced by Dharma Productions will hit the screens on March 10.