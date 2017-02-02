Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer: Varun Dhawan Wants To Be Alia Bhatt's Suitable Boy

Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer reminds you of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania but with a twist and bonus - this time KJo's remixed Tamma Tamma Loge

  February 02, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun and Alia's Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer is peppy and colourful

The trailer of upcoming Bollywood film Badrinath Ki Dulhania will remind you of its predecessor Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania at many levels. It's super fun, cute and extremely colourful like the 2014 film, but it has a fresh story. Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt return as the lead pair and Shashank Khaitan returns to the director's chair in the Karan Johar-backed film. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was modelled on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with the hero having a tough time to impress his beloved's father. In Badri's (Varun Dhawan) case he couldn't impress his dulhania, Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt).

The trailer starts with Badrinath Bansal's introduction and we know right there that he's naive and will make us laugh a lot. Enter Vaidehi, and Badri is smitten. He tries to woo her but in vain. Vaidehi is an educated and wants a "PQM" (in matrimonial advert words). Badri is nowhere near Vaidehi's expectation but he wants to prove the contrary to her.

The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania invokes the Nineties with the revamped version of 1989 film Thanedaar's song Tamma Tamma Loge. The song was picturized on Madhuri Dixit. Like almost everyone Karan Johar-film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania uses the popularity of an earlier chartbuster and we have no complaints.

Without much ado, watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
 


Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. The film produced by Dharma Productions will hit the screens on March 10.

Highlights

  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania has a remix of Tamma Tamma Loge
  • Varun and Alia's film looks super fun, cute and extremely colourful
  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania releases on March 10
 

