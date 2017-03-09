Begum Jaan New Poster: Vidya Balan Introduces Us To Her 'Family'

Check out the second poster of Begum Jaan:
Celebrating my family this Women's Day - here's #BegumKiJaan! Trailer out on March 14. pic.twitter.com/Gce9LTBR05? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 8, 2017
Vidya Balan absolutely ruled in the first poster of the film as the madam of a brothel sitting with a hookah in her hand. The tag line of the poster reads: "My Body. My House. My Country. My Rules.
Aa rahi hoon main! #BegumJaanFirstLook@visheshfilms@srijitspeakethpic.twitter.com/hP0x6VIysp? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 7, 2017
Speaking at an event on Women's Day, Vidya told news agency PTI that the movie was a "labour of love". The Kahaani actress said, "Only Kolkata can be the womb for such a film which resonates with Srijit Mukherjee brand of film-making."
Vidya Balan plays the title role of a brothel owner in Punjab during the Partition of 1947. In the original movie, the lead role was played by Rituparna Sengupta. Begum Jaan is produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt and is slated to release on April 14. Vidya Balan's last release was 2016's Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. The actress will also be seen in Tumhari Sulu later in 2017.