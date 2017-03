Begum Jaan New Poster: Vidya Balan Introduces Us To Her 'Family'

Celebrating my family this Women's Day - here's #BegumKiJaan! Trailer out on March 14. pic.twitter.com/Gce9LTBR05 ? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 8, 2017

Actress Vidya Balan, who is known for playing strong women-centric films, introduced her 'family' to everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day 2017. Vidya, 38, unveiled the second poster of her upcoming film Begum Jaan, where all the characters are introduced. Her tweet read, "Celebrating my family this Women's Day - here's #BegumKiJaan!"is the Hindi adaptation of 2015 Bengali film, which dealt with partition. The first poster of the film was released earlier this week and the trailer will be out on March 14, tweeted Vidya. Written and directed by Srijit Mukherji,also stars Gauhar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunkey Pandey and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles.Check out the second poster ofVidya Balan absolutely ruled in the first poster of the film as the madam of a brothel sitting with ain her hand. The tag line of the poster reads: "My Body. My House. My Country. My Rules.Speaking at an event on Women's Day, Vidya told news agency PTI that the movie was a "labour of love". Theactress said, "Only Kolkata can be the womb for such a film which resonates with Srijit Mukherjee brand of film-making."Vidya Balan plays the title role of a brothel owner in Punjab during the Partition of 1947. In the original movie, the lead role was played by Rituparna Sengupta.is produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt and is slated to release on April 14. Vidya Balan's last release was 2016's. The actress will also be seen inlater in 2017.